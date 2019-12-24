Croke Park set to become a ‘smart stadium’

It was announced today that the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) have reached a deal with Chinese tech giant Huawei to deliver Ireland’s first ‘smart stadium’. Dublin’s Croke Park is the third largest stadium in Europe…

It was announced today that the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) have reached a deal with Chinese tech giant Huawei to deliver Ireland’s first ‘smart stadium’. Dublin’s Croke Park is the third largest stadium in Europe, with a capacity of over 80,000 people, and is home to the Gaelic Games.

This development will provide a complete overhaul of the venue’s technology infrastructure, complete with real-time data use, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and virtual reality features. Upon completion, the implementation of this new tech would make the Irish stadium one of the most advanced sporting venues in Europe.

"The national stadium for Gaelic Games and a prime visitor attraction, Croke Park prides itself on being one of the leading stadiums in Europe and this partnership will enhance our visitor experience," explained Peter McKenna, commercial director of the GAA.

Sports stadiums across the world are becoming some of the first areas to receive modern infrastructure updates. Their high footfall and dominant social media presence makes them exciting candidate locations to receive the latest 5G networks, as well as to showcase a host of multimedia innovation. In the case of Croke Park, exactly what this new technology will mean for visitors to the venue has yet to be announced.

This deal follows news from earlier this year that Huawei would invest €70 million in research and development in Ireland over the next three years. The work will be carried out by over 100 researchers and engineers from Huawei Ireland's offices in Cork, Athlone, and Dublin.

Also in the news: