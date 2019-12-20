Sparkle expands its African backbone network with new Nigerian PoP

Italian subsea and connectivity specialist, Sparkle, has expanded its African backbone with a new point of presence in Lagos, Nigeria. The PoP will be located in the country's largest carrier neutral data center…

The PoP will be located in the country's largest carrier neutral data center, Medallion, and will be fully interconnected with Sparkle’s global Tier-1 IP transit service Seabone. Western Africa is seeing rising demand for capacity, fueled by increased uptake social media, eCommerce, online music, gaming and video.

“With this new opening, Sparkle ends the year with more than 160 globally-distributed PoPs, eighteen of which launched only in 2019: a confirmation of the fast pace that Sparkle has given to its relaunch journey,” said Mario Di Mauro, CEO of Sparkle.

The PoP will offer enhanced security capabilities, through its DDoS service, which grants Seabone customers the option to protect their network from attacks. It will also offer its Virtual NAP solution - allowing customers to access the main Internet Exchange Points without the need to build any proprietary infrastructure.

Sparkle has points of presence in Egypt, Tunisia, Tanzania and Djibouti and the Lagos PoP extends the company’s IP backbone in the region, consolidating its position as a leading provider and first Tier-1 backbone in Africa.