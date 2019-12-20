Friday, 20 December 2019

Sparkle expands its African backbone network with new Nigerian PoP

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Friday 20 December 19

The Telecom Italia subsidiary has a proprietary backbone of around 530,000 km of fibre spanning from Europe to Africa, the Americas and Asia

Italian subsea and connectivity specialist, Sparkle, has expanded its African backbone with a new point of presence in Lagos, Nigeria.   The PoP will be located in the country's largest carrier neutral data center…

Italian subsea and connectivity specialist, Sparkle, has expanded its African backbone with a new point of presence in Lagos, Nigeria.  

The PoP will be located in the country's largest carrier neutral data center, Medallion, and will be fully interconnected with Sparkle’s global Tier-1 IP transit service Seabone. Western Africa is seeing rising demand for capacity, fueled by increased uptake social media, eCommerce, online music, gaming and video.
 
“With this new opening, Sparkle ends the year with more than 160 globally-distributed PoPs, eighteen of which launched only in 2019: a confirmation of the fast pace that Sparkle has given to its relaunch journey,” said Mario Di Mauro, CEO of Sparkle. 
 
The PoP will offer enhanced security capabilities, through its DDoS service, which grants Seabone customers the option to protect their network from attacks. It will also offer its Virtual NAP solution - allowing customers to access the main Internet Exchange Points without the need to build any proprietary infrastructure.
 
Sparkle has points of presence in Egypt, Tunisia, Tanzania and Djibouti and the Lagos PoP extends the company’s IP backbone in the region, consolidating its position as a leading provider and first Tier-1 backbone in Africa.
 
Sparkle will be attending the Submarine Networks EMEA 2020 event in February, to provide an update on their plans for the year ahead. Click here for a full agenda. 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry