Queensland to connect with JGA-S submarine cable this weekend

The town of Maroochydore, a favourite tourist destination on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, will serve as the terminal for the Australian arm of the JGA-S submarine cable. The JGA-S, which spans more than 10,000 km of ocean between its three locations, will land in the small town as early as this weekend.

The cable has a capacity of 36 Tbps and is expected to offer Australia’s fastest data and telecommunications transmission speeds to Asia. This will be the fastest international connection point for Queensland and east Australia.

Guam will also link this network to the US via the SEA-US cable and will later connect to Hong Kong via the upcoming Hong Kong–Guam (HK-G) cable. Completion of the HK-G is due by the end of 2020.

The JGA-S has been constructed in a joint effort by several major companies. The investing consortium includes RTI Connectivity Pte. Ltd., AARNet Pty Ltd and Google, together with Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), part of Nokia, and NEC Corporation.

This development could also be huge for the local economy. An independent assessment commissioned by the local council has purportedly found that the project could result in around 864 new jobs and generate around AU$927 million.

“We will have an extraordinary capacity to accommodate fast, reliable transfer of data across the world,” said Mark Jamieson, Mayor of the Sunshine Coast. “In the future, the Sunshine Coast will be at the top of the list when companies needing big data consider where to set-up in Queensland and Australia.”

Maroochydores is fully prepared for the cable to land, having already completed construction of a landing station with the capacity to house 24 racks and four submarine cables.

