Ericsson partners with Microsoft to deliver the next generation of connected cars

The joint venture will see Ericsson’s Connected Vehicle Cloud partnered with Microsoft’s Connected Vehicle Platform

A new partnership between Ericsson and Microsoft will allow automakers to more quickly deploy and scale services such as fleet management, software updates and safety services.
 
Ericsson announced today that their Connected Vehicle Cloud will be built on top of Microsoft’s Connected Vehicle Platform. The modular design will allow for increased flexibility and “simplify the development of connected vehicle services”, explained Peggy Johnson, executive vice president, business development at Microsoft.
 
The Connected Vehicle Cloud currently links around 10% of the connected vehicle market, integrated in 4 million vehicles worldwide. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s Connected Vehicle Platform combines cloud infrastructure and edge technology, as well as AI and IoT services. The platform offers a base upon which customer-facing solutions can be built, including advanced navigation, autonomous driving, and over-the-air updates. 
 
This combination of the Microsoft and Ericsson products will offer many benefits for the automotive manufacturing industry, reducing the complexity of their round-the-clock operations related to connected vehicles.
 
“The Ericsson and Microsoft partnership will deliver a comprehensive connected vehicle platform at scale to the market,” explained Åsa Tamsons, senior vice president and head of business area technologies and new businesses for Ericsson. “Our integrated solutions will help automotive manufacturers accelerate their global connected vehicle solutions and offer a better experience for drivers and passengers.”
 
 
