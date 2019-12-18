Six new UK cities get the 5G switch-on from EE

EE has announced today that six more major cities have received the 5G switch-on. Hull, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield, and Sunderland will now have access to the superfast network for the first time, increasing EE&rsquo…

EE has announced today that six more major cities have received the 5G switch-on. Hull, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield, and Sunderland will now have access to the superfast network for the first time, increasing EE’s lead in rolling out 5G in the UK.

The British telecoms company has been launching 5G in locations throughout the year, beginning with the UK’s largest cities and steadily expanding. The mobile operator has also focussed on key areas of high footfall, such as London Euston, Cardiff Central, and Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium, ensuring that these high-density hubs have access to the fastest possible connection.

“We switched on the UK’s first 5G network in May, and this is another milestone towards keeping our customers connected 100% of the time. We’re leading the way in the UK, with 4G and 5G coverage in more places than any other operator,” said Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s consumer division. “Adding 5G to more cities and towns – and expanding our 5G coverage in each place – is helping us to always deliver the best mobile experience to our customers.”

Further expansion is planned for 2020, with an additional 20 locations to receive 5G access by March. The deadline is likely to coincide with the release of the next generation of 5G products, including the latest release in Samsung’s Galaxy S series, which is already 5G compatible.

Also in the news: