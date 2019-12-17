Government grant SSE Enterprise Telecoms ‘Gigabit Capable’ status

Today, SSE Enterprise Telecoms has been named as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) RM6095 agreement. This announcement makes SSE Enterprise Telecoms one of only a handful of UK companies able to provide central government, local government and wider public sector buyers with Gigabit Capable Connectivity Services…

Today, SSE Enterprise Telecoms has been named as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) RM6095 agreement. This announcement makes SSE Enterprise Telecoms one of only a handful of UK companies able to provide central government, local government and wider public sector buyers with Gigabit Capable Connectivity Services.

This agreement will be in effect for the next four years, at which point it will be presumably be reviewed.

“We’re delighted to have been named as a supplier on CCS’s RM6095 Gigabit Capable agreement and the opportunity to work even more closely with public sector organisations. It will mean we’re part of building and managing the UK infrastructure needed to deliver public data-intensive services at speed. As these organisations digitise their processes and services, reliable and robust connectivity will need to underpin every part of their network. SSE Enterprise Telecoms’ appointment to the RM6095 agreement is another positive step towards providing the fibre capabilities and widespread access points needed to meet growing end user demand on local and national services,” explained Martin Samuel, public sector director of SSE Enterprise Telecoms.

As a result of this development, UK public sector organisations will now have access to a broader range of fibre optic infrastructure services for both dark and lit fibre.

Gigabit-capable access is of increasing prominence in the UK telecoms industry and the new Conservative government have pledged a full UK rollout by 2025. With Ofcom announcing that average household data is up 26%, ensuring the market continues to develop and innovate with the latest technology is of paramount importance. CCS’s management of the public sector ensures that public services have access to these market-leading technologies at the best possible value for taxpayers.

Also in the news: