Samsung strikes deal to supply Canadian telco Videotron with 5G equipment

Samsung Electronics announced on Friday that it will be supplying Videotron with dual-band radio and massive MIMO stations that support LTE connectivity in the first half of 2020, with plans to deploy 5G networks at a later date. Videotron will use the equipment to support its 4G LTE networks in Quebec and Ottawa, and later to provide these cities with 5G solutions using spectrum in the 3.5GHz and 28GHz bands.

This deal comes in preparation for Canada’s 5G commercial launch in 2020, with spectrum auctions expected to begin early next year.

“This partnership will allow us to deliver the most advanced telecommunications solutions to Quebecers,” said Jean François Pruneau, president and chief executive officer of Videotron. “While 4G technology has profoundly transformed telecommunications in the world, LTE Advanced and 5G will undoubtedly revolutionize the way we interact with our loved ones and the environment around us.”

Currently fifth in terms of market share for 4G LTE equipment, Samsung’s new deal with Videotron comes as part of the company’s global strategy to bolster their position in the developing 5G market. Samsung is already supplying its equipment to all three South Korean telcos, as well as Sprint and AT&T in the USA. While Videotron is only Canada’s fifth largest carrier, it has seen rapid growth since launching wireless services in 2010 and represents another solid North American foothold for the South Korean tech giant.

“Leveraging the global experience of 5G commercialisation from leading 5G markets like Korea and the U.S., Samsung will increase its position in 4G LTE and 5G vendor market,” said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, executive vice president and head of networks business at Samsung Electronics.

