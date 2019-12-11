BCP Council selects MLL Telecom to deliver unified network

The newly formed BCP Council (Bournemouth, Christchurch and Pool) has chosen MLL Telecom to implement the overhaul of their boroughs’ current networks infrastructure. The regions, which are currently serviced by three separate Wide Area Networks (WANs) across 83 sites, can expect to see a boost in network connectivity as a result of this unification…

The newly formed BCP Council (Bournemouth, Christchurch and Pool) has chosen MLL Telecom to implement the overhaul of their boroughs’ current networks infrastructure. The regions, which are currently serviced by three separate Wide Area Networks (WANs) across 83 sites, can expect to see a boost in network connectivity as a result of this unification. New services will also be supported, such as migration to Office 365, Skype for Business, and cloud-first programs based on Microsoft Azure.

MLL Telecom will restructure the existing WANs using both CityFibre and Openreach’s networks.

With the first phase of the project scheduled for completion in March 2020, the BCP Council is confident that its partnership with MLL Telecom as part of their digital strategy will continue to improve business efficiency and service delivery for consumers.

“Following our merger with Poole and Christchurch back in April, we have recognised the need to re-assess our current connectivity solutions. Three local authorities coming together combined outdated legacy infrastructure that simply wasn’t able to meet our needs We’re excited to be embarking on this project with MLL Telecom to futureproof our connectivity needs and underpin our digital growth strategy,” explained Marc Biondic, IT infrastructure manager, BCP Council.

This partnership sees MLL Telecom increase its influence in the south of England, having also been selected by Portsmouth City Council to provide connectivity services for the new Solent Network, as well as providing access to the Health and Social Care Network for the region’s hospitals, GP practices and NHS services.

“The South is proving to be an exciting region for network innovation and transformation,” said Jeremy Wastie, regional director, MLL Telecom.

“The BCP Council merger is a clear example of why it is key to continually assess connectivity solutions. We are delighted to be helping BCP Council to do exactly that and see its network infrastructure support its services for the long-term.”

