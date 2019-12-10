Tuesday, 10 December 2019

DARE1 cable on schedule to revolutionise connectivity in East Africa

Chris Kelly
The Djibouti Africa Regional Express 1 will boost capacity in the East Africa region while simultaneously providing onward connectivity across Africa and into the Middle East

The Djibouti Africa Regional Express 1 (DARE1) cable system will meet its ready for service deadline when it comes online in June 2020, according to industry sources.

Manufacturing by Djibouti Telecom, Somtel, Telkom Kenya and SubCom has been completed and the laying of the cable is scheduled to be completed by the end of December 2019.

DARE1 will have landing stations in Djibouti (Djibouti), Bosaso (Somalia), Mogadishu (Somalia) and Mombasa (Kenya).

“The timely manufacture of the DARE1 undersea plant keeps us on schedule to get this system ready for service in June, 2020. This is a testament to our talented manufacturing team and our strong partnership with Djibouti Telecom, Somtel and Telkom Kenya, and we’re looking forward to commencing installation,” said vice president of Project Management at SubCom, Debbie Brask.

The 4,854km cable will have three branching units across the East Africa region.

