US judge aims for speedy resolution to Sprint / T-Mobile merger case

The US judge presiding over a last ditched court case aimed at blocking the proposed $26.5 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint has asked lawyers from both sides to make sure the trial does not become needlessly drawn out…

The US judge presiding over a last ditched court case aimed at blocking the proposed $26.5 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint has asked lawyers from both sides to make sure the trial does not become needlessly drawn out.

A report in the Wall Street Journal quoted U.S. District Judge, Victor Marrero, asked attorneys to ensure that they streamlined their list of witnesses to avoid “beating him over the head” with repetitive testimony.

Yesterday, lawyers from both sides presented their opening arguments in the case which will decide whether the proposed merger can go through.

Attorney generals representing a number of US states, including New York and California, oppose the merger on the basis that it would negatively impact the job market while simultaneously reducing competition, particularly in the pay as you go sector.

Should the merger go ahead, ‘New T-Mobile’ will become the US’ third biggest telco, with the scope and scale to mount a serious challenge to the country’s big two operators (namely Verizon and AT&T).

The trial is expected to continue into January, with a final decision potentially being made in mid-February.