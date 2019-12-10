Tuesday, 10 December 2019

US judge aims for speedy resolution to Sprint / T-Mobile merger case

Chris Kelly
Tuesday 10 December 19

A group of US states oppose the merger, on the basis that it will negatively impact upon the labour market

The US judge presiding over a last ditched court case aimed at blocking the proposed $26.5 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint has asked lawyers from both sides to make sure the trial does not become needlessly drawn out…

The US judge presiding over a last ditched court case aimed at blocking the proposed $26.5 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint has asked lawyers from both sides to make sure the trial does not become needlessly drawn out.

A report in the Wall Street Journal quoted U.S. District Judge, Victor Marrero, asked attorneys to ensure that they streamlined their list of witnesses to avoid “beating him over the head” with repetitive testimony.

Yesterday, lawyers from both sides presented their opening arguments in the case which will decide whether the proposed merger can go through.

Attorney generals representing a number of US states, including New York and California, oppose the merger on the basis that it would negatively impact the job market while simultaneously reducing competition, particularly in the pay as you go sector.

Should the merger go ahead, ‘New T-Mobile’ will become the US’ third biggest telco, with the scope and scale to mount a serious challenge to the country’s big two operators (namely Verizon and AT&T).

The trial is expected to continue into January, with a final decision potentially being made in mid-February.   

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry