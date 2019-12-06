Ombudsman Services appoints former BT exec to top regulatory role

UK based Ombudsman Services has appointed BT's former head of commercial and regulatory strategy, to oversee its regulatory affairs division. Ed Dobman will join the company as its director of regulatory affairs…

UK based Ombudsman Services has appointed BT's former head of commercial and regulatory strategy, to oversee its regulatory affairs division.

Ed Dobman will join the company as its director of regulatory affairs.

In addition to his experience at BT, Dobman has also held various regulatory and operational roles at Thames Water.

“Ed brings with him a wealth of experience from two of the largest regulated companies in the essential services space," said Matthew Vickers, chief executive at Ombudsman Services.

“His appointment forms part of the wider transformation of our business and strengthening of our senior leadership team.

“We are delighted to welcome Ed to Ombudsman Services, where he will play a defining role in shaping and leading our regulatory strategy.”

Ombudsman Services investigates unresolved customer complaints in the UK's telecoms sector and employs over 400 people in the UK. Ombudsman Services is officially recognised by the UK's telecoms regulator, Ofcom, as an alternative resolver of disputes within the sector.

“Ombudsman Services possesses meaningful cross-sector experience, data and insight which can add real value to discussions surrounding consumer redress within the telecoms sector at a critical time," Dobman said upon his appointment.

“My job will be to continue to strengthen our voice in conversations around regulation and to ensure that our internal operations inform and adapt to the changing regulatory landscape.”