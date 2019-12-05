NO-UK Com to lay new subsea cable between Norway and the UK

NO-UK Com has announced that it will build a new subsea cable connecting Norway with the UK. The England Cable will connect the Norwegian city of Stavanger with Newcastle in the northeast of England. The 700km cable will be deployed in 2021 and will connect with the existing Euroconnect…

NO-UK Com has announced that it will build a new subsea cable connecting Norway with the UK.

The England Cable will connect the Norwegian city of Stavanger with Newcastle in the northeast of England. The 700km cable will be deployed in 2021 and will connect with the existing Euroconnect-1 cable, which delivers 160 terabits of connectivity between Norway, the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

The England Cable will be funded by a consortium of businesses including Green Mountain, Lyse, Haugaland Kraft and BKK, the Hatteland Group and Ryfylke IKS.

“I am very pleased that the final agreement is now in place and that this important project becomes a reality. This high-speed direct connection is a door-opener for international establishments,” said Knut Molaug, a board member of NO-UK.

The England Cable will connect via Green Mountain's DC1-Stravanger data centre. The facility is fed by hydroelectric power, which accounts for 99.99997 per cent of its total power consumption. The site also features a deep-water cooling system, which utilises cold water from nearby fjords to maintain a consistent temperature of 8c in the data centre.

“We have always had a strong value proposition with our green, renewable and abundant hydropower, low power prices, safe business environment, and beneficial framework conditions. Now we can truly add multiple state-of-the-art international fibre connections to the list, which makes our offer even stronger,” said Tor Kristian Gyland, CEO of Green Mountain.

