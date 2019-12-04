Orange puts social and environment accountability front and centre, with the launch of Engage2025 initiative

Orange has launched its Engage2025 initiative, which will see the French based telco sharpen its focus on social and environmental issues, while simultaneously delivering strong business growth. As part of the initiative…

Orange has launched its Engage2025 initiative, which will see the French based telco sharpen its focus on social and environmental issues, while simultaneously delivering strong business growth.

As part of the initiative, Orange will target growth between 2 and 3 per cent, per year on average for the 2021-2023 period. It will also aim to deliver organic cash flow for telecoms activities between 2020 and 2023 of between €3.5 and €4 billion euros in 2023, compared to over €2 billion euros in 2019.

The Engage2025 initiative will be built around four central pillars, namely: reinventing Orange's operational model; Accelerate growth in key regions; Place data and AI at the heart of its innovation model and become one of Europe's most attractive employers.

"To support this growth ambition, by 2025 Orange will have to reinvent itself and adapt to a constantly changing world. Artificial intelligence and data will be at the heart of this reinvention, both to improve customer experience and to make our networks smarter and the whole company more agile. Orange must also address the need for new skills while supporting all its employees," said Stéphane Richard, chairman and CEO of Orange Group.

"The second is sustainability. At Orange we are convinced that in the years ahead strong economic performance will not be possible without exemplary performance on social and environmental issues.

"The story of this new strategic plan is therefore a story of sustainable growth, enabled by the emergence of a reinvented Orange," he added.