BT selects SAP for digital transformation programme

BT Group has selected automation specialists SAP as its technology partner to lead its digital transformation and deploy a wide range of services across the business.

SAP will be involved with a number of initiatives at BT Group, including finance, procurement and workforce management.

BT is in the process of implementing its Making Finance Brilliant programme, which will involve the implementation of a centralised, streamlined finance solution that will increase transparency across the business, deliver a better colleague experience, streamline costs to serve in its end to end transactional processes and provide a transformed digital core.

“We are providing BT group with truly integrated best in class technology solutions that will provide future-proof foundation for growth and innovation, while delivering significant cost efficiencies,” said Jens Amail, managing director UK and Ireland, SAP.

“We have an unrivalled track record here with 8 out of the top 10 global communications companies running SAP Finance and Supply Chain solutions. Our proven transformation roadmap will help ensure BT Group realises these benefits early and becomes an Intelligent Enterprise.”

BT Group is also migrating to a range of SAP cloud applications to deliver wide-ranging efficiencies across the business.