MainOne Subsea Cable ready for service in the Ivory Coast

MainOne, which landed in the Ivory Coast in late October is the first commercial cable deployment in the region to deploy spectrum sharing capabilities, which will lower the cost of delivering broadband services across the region. It will also allow for the expansion of 4G mobile network services.

“We remain committed to providing infrastructure and connectivity services that support the digitisation journey and economic development of the region. Our investment into Cote d’Ivoire will see MainOne contributing to the growth of the local economy, by serving enterprises and telecommunication providers with world-class connectivity solutions and data centre expertise,” said Kazeem Oladepo, regional executive for MainOne.

The MainOne subsea cable links nations in West Africa to the port of Seixal in Portugal.

The cable passes through Ghana and Nigeria, with the addition of new branches in Dakar, Senegal and Grand Bassam, Cote d’Ivoire and additional branching units in Morocco and Tenerife which should be connected in early 2020.

