Truphone launches MVNO services in France

International Mobile Virtual Network Operator, Truphone, is to launch full MVNO services in France, according to a company release.

France will be the ninth country in which Truphone has launched MVNO services.

“This expansion to our ninth full-service country marks a significant moment for Truphone as we continue to grow through our range of connectivity and technology solutions," said Truphone's chief executive officer, Ralph Steffens.

“We’re launching with a simple mission: to fundamentally change how we think about mobile connectivity and how people and things connect to mobile networks.

“That was the founding premise of Truphone, which, in 2006, resolved to revolutionise the way the world communicates. We are delighted to be able to offer our world-leading solution to the French market for the first time. I am incredibly excited to bring our brilliant and thriving business to one of the most enterprising, most outward-looking nations on the planet.”

Truphone offers bespoke voice, data and text message services to its business customers.

"Whether companies are calling abroad, travelling internationally, or keeping international offices connected, they only pay one all inclusive rate for international calls, data and SMS," the company said in a statement to the press.

Truphone was founded in the UK in 2006 and now has points of presence in London, New York, Amsterdam, Sydney, California and Hong Kong.

