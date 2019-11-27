S Korea to double 5G spectrum allocation by 2026

South Korea is to double the amount of 5G spectrum it makes available for its next generation mobile networks by the end of 2026, according to reports in the press…

A report by ZDNet quoted South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT as saying it would make an additional 2,680MHz of spectrum available by the end of the year 2026, putting the total amount of 5G spectrum in the South Korean market at over 5,320MHz.

South Korea's 5G+ Spectrum Plan is one of the most ambitious airwave release schemes in the world and would give South Korea a market leading position in terms of spectrum availability by 2026.

South Korea was the first country in the world to launch commercialised 5G mobile network services in April 2019, with the country's big three mobile network operators rolling out 100,000 5G base station units between them in the initial phase of their launch.

South Korean operators have racked up more than 2.5 million 5G subscribers in the months since launch, with SK becoming the first operator in the world to achieve 1 million 5G subscribers.

