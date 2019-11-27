Wednesday, 27 November 2019

US fleshes out plans to remove 'security threats' from its telecoms networks

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Wednesday 27 November 19

The US is set to remove network equipment produced by a number of vendors from its telecoms infrastructure

The US government has outlined a procedure for protecting its national telecommunications infrastructure from national security threats, revealing that it intends to decide whether particular companies can be involved on a case by case basis.

A report by Reuters quoted the US' commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, as saying that the Commerce Department would adopt a “case-by-case, fact-specific approach to determine which transactions must be prohibited, or which can be mitigated.”

In May this year, the US government added Chinese tech giant Huawei to its list entity list. The addition means that US firms are now effectively banned from doing business with the world's biggest 5G vendor.

The US is now in the process of fleshing out the details of how it expects to remove companies that it perceives as a national security threat from its telecommunications infrastructure.

“These actions will safeguard the Information and Communications Technology Supply Chain,” Ross said in a statement.

“These rules demonstrate our commitment to securing the digital economy, while also delivering on President Trump’s commitment to our digital infrastructure," he added. 

