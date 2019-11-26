Tuesday, 26 November 2019

Erlemeier to leave the company, as Nokia discontinues COO role

Erlemeier has accrued over 25 years' service at Nokia and has held a range of executive positions at the company

Finnish telecoms giant, Nokia, has announced that it plans to discontinue the role of chief operating officer by the end of December 2019. The company's current chief operating officer, Joerg Erlemeier, will leave the company on the 1st January 2020.

“Joerg has been a long-time, trusted colleague,” said Nokia president and chief executive officer Rajeev Suri.

“He leaves the company with my thanks and deep appreciation for his many important contributions.”

During his time at Nokia, Erlemeier has held numerous executive roles, including vice president for Global Services in Europe, and head of delivery for the North American market.

Nokia will not be replacing Erlemerier and his responsibilities as COO will be distributed among Nokia's other C level executives.

“After 25 years at Nokia, I am ready to take on new challenges,” said Erlemeier. “While the company is in the midst of a transition, I leave firm in my belief that the right plan is in place to improve future performance. I wish the company and all my colleagues the very best.”

