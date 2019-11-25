Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan start work on the TransCaspian Fibre Optic Cable

Work has commenced on the TransCaspian Fibre Optic Cable, which will link Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, helping to boost connectivity in Central Asia. The project will be conducted by AzerTelecom on the Azeri side and Transtelcom and KazTransCom on the Kazakh side…

The project will be conducted by AzerTelecom on the Azeri side and Transtelcom and KazTransCom on the Kazakh side.

The TransCapian Fibre Optic Cable will span 400km under the Caspian Sea, and will boast a 6Tbps capacity.

“TransCaspian Fiber Optic will create a digital telecommunication corridor between Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. The backbone cable will include Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan to the global internet map as owners of undersea cables and open new opportunities for the development of cooperation between two countries in the digital sphere.

“The project will also lay the foundation for the development of the ICT sector of two countries, connect Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan directly with the internet centers in Europe and allow for providing internet to other countries in the region,” Azeri news site, ABC.az, quoted Fuad Allahverdiyev, AzerTelecom’s general director, as saying at a ceremony to launch the cable.

