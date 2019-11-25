Ericsson: 5G could reach 65% of the world’s population by 2025

5G network coverage could have expanded to reach 65 per cent of the global population by the end of 2025, according to the latest edition of Ericsson’s Mobility Report. The report also suggests that there will be a total of 2…

5G network coverage could have expanded to reach 65 per cent of the global population by the end of 2025, according to the latest edition of Ericsson’s Mobility Report.

The report also suggests that there will be a total of 2.6 billion 5G mobile subscriptions by the end of 2025.

“It is encouraging to see that 5G now has broad support from almost all device makers. In 2020, 5G-compatible devices will enter the volume market, which will scale up 5G adoption. The question is no longer if, but how quickly we can convert use cases into relevant applications for consumers and enterprises. With 4G remaining a strong connectivity enabler in many parts of the world, modernizing networks is also key to this technological change we’re going through,” said Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president and head of networks at Ericsson.

In the short term, Ericsson has upgraded its end of year penetration figures for 5G in 2019 from 10 million to 13 million. Ericsson says that this increase has been fuelled by huge uptake in China, following the launch of commercial 5G services in the country, in October 2019.

According to the report, 5G will ramp up significantly faster than either 4G or LTE rollouts, with the most rapid uptake expected in North America, where 74 per cent of mobile connections will be made over 5G networks by the end of 2025. North East Asia will see 56 per cent of connections made over 5G networks while Europe will see 55 per cent.

