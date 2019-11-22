Three delays its mobile 5G launch but remains tight lipped on details

UK mobile network operator, Three, has delayed the launch of 5G mobile network services, according to an official company release. Three UK initially launched its 5G home broadband offering in August 2019 and had planned to launch 5G mobile network services in the fourth quarter of 2019…

"Our 5G roll out is slightly behind our original plan," the company said in a statement to the press.

"There are a number of parts we need to put in place to deliver our 5G experience: 5G equipment on masts, the right backhaul transmission, as well as the need to acquire the right planning permissions from landlords. Added to this we also need to move all of our customer traffic onto the world’s first 5G cloud core network. Some of these components are more time consuming and complex than others," the statement read.

Three is the only UK operator holding a contiguous 100 MHz block of 5G spectrum, which should make its 5G networks amongst the quickest and most reliable in the country. Three has not yet confirmed when it will launch 5G mobile services but it will be keen to utilise its superior spectrum holding at the earliest opportunity, particularly as EE, Vodafone and O2 have all completed their own 5G mobile service launch.

"Our absolute priority has always been to deliver the best 5G experience for our customers, and we’re confident our customers will enjoy a fast, seamless and uninterrupted experience as we roll out and align our 5G components," the statement said.