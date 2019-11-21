CityFibre appoints former Digicel CIO to oversee £2.5bn Gigabit City build out

UK based fibre to the home pioneer, CityFibre, has appointed Richard Thorpe to the role of chief delivery officer, according to a company release. Thorpe brings a wealth of industry experience to the role and previously served as chief information officer at Digicel Group…

“As the UK’s third national digital infrastructure platform, CityFibre’s build programme could not be more critical. We have made huge progress in our rollout so far but as we continue to accelerate, we have decided to create the new role of Chief Delivery Officer to ensure we stay on plan. We are delighted to welcome Richard to that role. He brings huge experience of delivering large-scale network rollouts and will help drive the pace and maintain the quality as we grow.” says Greg Mesch, chief executive officer at CityFibre.

As chief delivery officer, Thorpe will be in charge of the implementation of CityFibre's £2.5bn Gigabit City build programme, which aims to deliver 5 million fibre to the home (FTTH) connections across 60 towns and cities in the UK by 2025.

“I’m delighted to join what I consider to be one of the most exciting digital infrastructure projects underway worldwide. My initial focus will be to build on the great progress made so far, optimising the end-to-end process, ensuring the right skills are being put to work in the right places, and analysing the way we work with contractors, encouraging long term growth as we scale together," said Richard Thorpe, upon his appointment.

"Ultimately, I’m determined to accelerate our build programmes while retaining the high quality necessary to be a trusted national network. The progress CityFibre has made to date is impressive but I am confident we can inject still more rocket fuel into our build engine,” he added.