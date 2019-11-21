Schmidt to step down as CEO of Sky in Germany

Sky Deutschland has confirmed that Carsten Schmidt will step down as its CEO at the end of the current year. Schmidt has held the reins as Sky's most senior representative in Germany for four years and has given over twenty years' service to the company…

“I would like to personally thank Carsten. With strong leadership and great dedication, he has played a significant role in Sky’s growth and success over the last two decades. With over five million customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and a powerful team, the company is ready to master the challenges ahead,” said Andrea Zappia, Sky CEO, Continental Europe.

Schmidt will be replaced by Sky's current COO, Devesh Raj. Raj brings a wealth of industry experience to the role, having previously held senior leadership positions at Comcast NBCUniversal.

Sky offers pay TV services across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

