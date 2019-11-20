Ofcom reveals Britain’s best mobile network for customer satisfaction

Tesco Mobile has been named as the least complained about mobile network in the UK, registering only a single complaint for every 100,000 customers. “We’re delighted to be named by Ofcom as the UK mobile network to receive the least complaints in its latest report…

“We’re delighted to be named by Ofcom as the UK mobile network to receive the least complaints in its latest report. We’ve consistently been the network with the lowest number of complaints for five years, and will continue to provide our customers with market leading customer service,” a spokesman for Tesco Mobile told Total Telecom.

The latest edition of Ofcom’s 'Telecoms and Pay TV Complaints’ report, showed that Tesco Mobile was well below the industry average of 3 complaints per 100,000 customers. The report also gave honourable mentions to EE, O2, Three, Sky and ID Mobile, who all averaged 2 complaints per 100,000 customers.

At the other end of the spectrum, Virgin Media emerged as the most complained about MVNO with 8 complaints per 100,000 customers. Both Vodafone and BT Mobile registered 6 complaints per 100,000, so it remains to be seen whether Virgin Mobile’s decision to move its 3 million customers from BT to Vodafone’s network in 2021 will have any impact on its high number of complaints.

Overall, Ofcom said that consumers in the UK were more satisfied with their telecoms services today than they were at this time last year.

“Ofcom research suggests that people are broadly happy with their communications services. The proportion of people who were satisfied with their communications services in 2018 was 86% for landline services, 83% for broadband services and 93% for all mobile services,” the regulator said.