Irish government signs off on €3bn National Broadband Plan

The Irish government has approved the much-debated National Broadband Plan, which will facilitate €3 billion of investment and provide high speed broadband access across the country…

The Irish government has approved the much-debated National Broadband Plan, which will facilitate €3 billion of investment and provide high speed broadband access across the country.

The government met early on Tuesday 19th November to finalise the plan. Work is expected to start on implementing the plan within eight weeks.

“This contract means that every home, school, farm and business in Ireland will get access to high speed broadband. No part of the country will be left behind in securing the jobs and opportunities of the future,” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said.

As part of the National Broadband Plan, the Irish government will commit to passing 115,000 premises in Ireland by the end of 2021. The total scope for the project is to pass nearly 540,000 homes and businesses across Ireland.

The plan will be implemented by the National Broadband Ireland consortium and could take up to seven years to pass the last of the country’s hardest to reach rural communities.

With the passing of the NBP, the stage is now set for the next instalment of Connected Ireland. If you are interested in hearing more about Total Telecom’s Connected Ireland briefing, email rob.chambers@totaltele.com