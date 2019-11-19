Tuesday, 19 November 2019

EE beefs up its 5G network, launching in 14 more UK towns and cities

Chris Kelly
Tuesday 19 November 19

EE was the first mobile network operator to launch 5G in the UK

UK mobile network operator, EE, has ramped up its 5G offering, launching next generation mobile network services in an additional 14 towns and cities across the country…

UK mobile network operator, EE, has ramped up its 5G offering, launching next generation mobile network services in an additional 14 towns and cities across the country.

Today, EE will offer 5G services to subscribers in Castlereagh, Guildford, Hamilton, Harlow, Hoddesdon, Kimberley, Lisburn, Maidstone, Sydenham, Watford and Wolverhampton, and has switched on its first 5G sites in Liverpool, Glasgow and Huddersfield.

“Switching on 5G in more places is helping us deliver the best mobile experience to our customers, keeping them connected to the things that matter most. RootMetrics’ early 5G testing shows that we are a long way ahead in terms of 5G performance, and our engineers are continuing to build new sites every day, on our journey to keeping our customers connected 100% of the time,” said Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s consumer division.

EE was the first UK mobile network operator to launch 5G services, when it kicked off its next generation mobile network in May 2019. The networks initially launched in the four UK capitals (London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast), with coverage in London now scaled up to cover around 60 per cent of the city. 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry