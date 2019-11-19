Tuesday, 19 November 2019

China Mobile aims for 70 million 5G subscribers by the end of 2020

Chris Kelly
Monday 18 November 19

China Mobile launched its initial 5G offering in October 2019

China Mobile aims to secure 70 million 5G subscribers by the end of 2029, according to a report by Chinese newspaper, China Daily.

China mobile also hopes to sell an estimated 100 million 5G enabled handsets by the end of the year.

Yang Jie, chairman of China Mobile, said that 5G would have a transformative effect on China's economy and on connectivity across the country.

"The butterfly of 5G has already fanned its wings, which will have a broader economic and social impact," he said.

China mobile's initial 5G launch will comprise over 50,000 base stations in 50 towns and cities across China.

As China looks to ramp up its 5G services over the next year, it is estimated that China's big three network operators could deploy over a million 5G base stations between them.

This is a monumental task, with operators looking to ultimately scale up their networks to cover a population of 1.4 billion people, spread over 9.5 million square kilometres. An estimated 500 million Chinese people live in hard to reach, rural areas.

