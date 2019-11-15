Liquid Telecom launches trans-continental fibre link to connect East and West Africa

Liquid Telecom has launched a state of the art, terrestrial telecoms link to connect East and West Africa, delivering the fastest route across the continent. The announcement comes following the completion of Liquid Telecom's new high…

Liquid Telecom has launched a state of the art, terrestrial telecoms link to connect East and West Africa, delivering the fastest route across the continent.

The announcement comes following the completion of Liquid Telecom's new high-capacity fibre link, which runs 2,600km across the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Liquid Telecom has connected East to West Africa with the most direct digital corridor across the southern hemisphere. We have set a new benchmark and achieved a historic milestone in our vision to create a more connected Africa,” said Nic Rudnick, group CEO, Liquid Telecom.

“By linking the DRC to Liquid Telecom’s rapidly expanding pan-African fibre network and the rest of the world, this transformative infrastructure is creating a foundation for digital growth. Fast, reliable broadband connectivity will advance society, fuel innovation and help champion pan-Africa trade.”

Until recently, there was no direct, land-based fibre network between East and West Africa, with network traffic between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania, for example, being sent via London. Liquid Telecom's new East to West fibre link will dramatically reduce latency levels for trans-African traffic. It will also boost the availability of reliable, high capacity connectivity being demanded by the region's growing enterprise sector.

Liquid Telecom was awarded the Regional Wholesale Operator of the Year award and the Most Innovative IoT Solution award at this year's World Communication Awards in London.