Orange announces new fibre backbone network to transform connectivity in West Africa

Orange has announced that it will launch a brand-new fibre backbone network in West Africa, comprising both terrestrial and subsea infrastructure to dramatically boost connectivity in the region.

Announcing the launch at this year's AfricaCom event in Cape Town this week, Orange said that the new backbone network would connect the West African cities of Dakar (Senegal), Bamako (Mali), Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Accra (Ghana), and Lagos (Nigeria).

Orange will offer international stakeholders access to its extensive solutions portfolio: hosting, OP transit, mobile data services (IPX), voice services, security, content delivery networks.

“For Orange, this West African backbone network represents a major investment that will secure availability of international connectivity and will enable us to meet the demand for increased bandwidth necessary for the continued digital development of regions within the zone,” said Alioune Ndiaye, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa.

Orange has made a flurry of investments in West Africa in recent months and the announcement of the new fibre backbone will consolidate its position in the local market.

“Through this project, Orange is clearly demonstrating its leadership and expertise in the design, deployment and operation of international network infrastructure. We are delighted to be able to offer our West African customers’ reliable, secure and high-quality international connectivity that connects them to the rest of the world,” said Jérôme Barré, CEO of Orange Wholesale and International Networks.

Orange's new fibre backbone network will be ready for commercial service in the second quarter of 2020.

