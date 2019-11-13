Huawei and MTN Group take first steps towards 5G in Africa

Pan-African telco, MTN Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with international tech giant, Huawei, to explore the potential of C-Band spectrum to transform its networks in Africa…

The pair launched a new trial in South Africa, utilising spectrum in the 3.3-3.8GHz bracket.

Speaking at the AfricaCom event in Cape Town this week, MTN Group's chief technology and information officer, Giovanni Chiarelli, said that the pair had achieved throughput speeds in excess of 1.6Gbps during a live test.

"MTN will further co-operate with Huawei to accelerate commercial 5G deployment," reporters from news site All Africa quoted him as saying.

The move is a key step for Huawei as the Chinese tech giant looks to widen its reach in Africa. Huawei has been a key technology partner for operators across the continent, helping to deliver 3G, 4G and LTE services to millions of people.

Originally founded in South Africa, MTN Group now offers voice, data and text services in 21 countries across Africa and is one of the continents fastest growing telcos.

