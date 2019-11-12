Synchronoss teams up with the US' big four telcos to streamline next generation messaging services

Cloud, messaging and IoT specialist Synchronoss has teamed up with AT""&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint in the US to accelerate the delivery of RCS-based messaging across operators through a single integrated application…

Cloud, messaging and IoT specialist Synchronoss has teamed up with AT""&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint in the US to accelerate the delivery of RCS-based messaging across operators through a single integrated application.

Synchronoss will work with a new joint venture, formed by the US' big four telcos, to deliver an advanced mobile messaging experience across all four mobile networks.

“The cross-carrier messaging initiative has the potential to transition the wireless ecosystem to a new, innovative messaging service that will power new experiences – allowing U.S. wireless customers to manage their digital life and enabling efficient and convenient interactions with their favorite brands from a single application,” said Glenn Lurie, president and CEO of Synchronoss Technologies.

“The launch of this initiative signals the beginning of the era of advanced messaging in the U.S. that will begin to unite communication, services and entertainment in entirely new ways. Synchronoss, along with our partner WIT Software, has seen first-hand how powerful advanced messaging can be around the globe, and we believe there is tremendous potential for this in the U.S. on multiple fronts. This collaboration exemplifies how working together can enhance the entire mobile ecosystem.”

The new system will allow for a more tailored and bespoke messaging experience, allowing businesses to interact more smoothly with their customers. The service will also allow users to add advanced multimedia options and attachments to their messages.

