Is Dynamic Spectrum Sharing the key to Swisscom's nationwide 5G dreams?

Swiss mobile network operator, Swisscom, has taken a huge step towards realising its ambition of providing nationwide 5G coverage across Switzerland, as it completed a series of Dynamic Spectrum Sharing tests.

In partnership with Qualcomm and Ericsson, Swisscom placed the first over-the-air, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) 5G data call over its 5G network.

This is the first time an over-the-air, 5G data call using dynamic spectrum sharing has been conducted with a service provider in Switzerland.

Swisscom became the first operator in Europe to launch 5G last April, using the 3.6GHz band. The telco is now working towards providing 5G coverage to 90 per cent of the Swiss population by end of this year.

“Ericsson Spectrum Sharing (ESS) allows Swisscom to best leverage the existing frequency spectrum and infrastructure for 4G and 5G customers, depending on their needs. Spectrum sharing will ensure that Swisscom can provide extensive 5G coverage to its customers as soon as possible,” said Patrick Weibel, head of 5G programme at Swisscom.

Spectrum sharing allows operators to manage their spectrum usage between 4G and 5G operations in a cost effective and flexible manner.

“With Ericsson Spectrum Sharing, service providers can reuse their Ericsson Radio System investments on bands currently used for LTE to support a fast introduction of 5G. This first ESS 5G data call by Swisscom, on commercial platforms, is an important step to enabling cost efficient, nationwide 5G coverage and services,” said Hannes Ekström, head of product line 5G RAN, Ericsson.

