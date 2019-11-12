Zain signs up Ericsson for its 5G launch in Bahrain

Middle Eastern telco, Zain, has selected Ericsson as its official launch partner for its forthcoming 5G rollout in Bahrain. Ericsson will work with Zain to launch 5G mobile network services in the Gulf State before the end of 2019. The deal will see Ericsson upgrade Zain Bahrain’s network from LTE to 5G…

Middle Eastern telco, Zain, has selected Ericsson as its official launch partner for its forthcoming 5G rollout in Bahrain.

Ericsson will work with Zain to launch 5G mobile network services in the Gulf State before the end of 2019.

The deal will see Ericsson upgrade Zain Bahrain’s network from LTE to 5G, with the Swedish tech giant providing 3GPP standards-based 5G New Radio (NR) hardware and software from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, including Massive MIMO solutions.

Ericsson will also provide Cloud Packet Core and Voice over LTE solutions.

“This agreement marks a major milestone for both companies. Zain Bahrain is excited about the new strategic partnership with Ericsson to support, expand and speed up the deployment of the Kingdom 5G network. Zain Bahrain’s ability to provide the latest 5G revolution services comes under the continuos commitment to invest in Zain’s digitalization strategy to empower Zain Bahrain customers with solutions and services that are at the forefront of our digital future,” said Zain Bahrain chairman, His Excellency Shaikh Ahmed bin Ali Al Khalifa.

“5G is expected to be the connectivity infrastructure that will foster industrial and societal transformation. It is about a network infrastructure that is easy and can be used for all sorts of different and personalised usages. It could unlock the full capabilities of the latest technology trends and become an innovation platform and an opportunity for Zain Bahrain to provide specialised network services to a series of new industry partners: from the automotive, to health to energy sectors,” he added.

The deal represents an opportunity for Ericsson to showcase its next generation mobile network technology in the highly lucrative Middle Eastern market.

“5G promises to accelerate the digitization of industries, presenting new opportunities and enabling service providers to launch the most advanced technologies while improving the end-user experience with faster speeds and lower latency. The deployment of these technologies will enable Zain Bahrain to meet the rapidly evolving demands of consumers and accelerate deployment of new use cases and innovative services for their enterprise and industry customers," said Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa.