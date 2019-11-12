Connected Britain voted Event of the Year at the PPA Awards 2019

Total Telecom's Connected Britain event has been voted the Event of the Year at the prestigious PPA Independent Publishers Awards. Connected Britain brings together the key stakeholders and decision makers from across the full breadth of the UK's connectivity sector…

Total Telecom's Connected Britain event has been voted the Event of the Year at the prestigious PPA Independent Publishers Awards.

Connected Britain brings together the key stakeholders and decision makers from across the full breadth of the UK's connectivity sector.

“I am tremendously proud of our team, who have made this award possible as well as appreciating the way the industry has supported what we have been trying to achieve,” said a delighted Rob Chambers, managing director at Total Telecom.

“Connected Britain is now the flagship event for the UK telecoms industry and provides a unique platform at a time when new technologies and solutions are continually being developed to take us through an era of unparalleled change”.

In addition to attracting C-level execs from some of the UK's biggest telcos, the event also provided a platform for the country's most dynamic start-ups to promote their businesses.

Connected Britain will return on the 18th – 19th June 2020. Click here to download a prospectus and to find out more about Britain's best loved show.

Also in the news:

Virgin Media dumps BT and moves its 3m mobile customers to Vodafone

O2 to fast track connected cars in the UK

Tesco Mobile appoints new CEO