India's regulator considers review of controversial interconnect charge

The Telecoms Regulatory Authority of India has begun the process of reviewing the Interconnect Usage Charge, according to reports in the press. The IUC is the amount that network operators are charged for an incoming voice call…

The IUC is the amount that network operators are charged for an incoming voice call, which is currently set at 0.06 rupees per minute for domestic calls and 0.30 rupees for international calls.

The IUC has been a subject of much debate in India, prompting a serious backlash against Reliance Jio, when the operator decided to pass this charge on to its customers – effectively ending free calls on its networks.

TRAI said that the changing dynamics of the Indian telecoms market meant that it needed to review the amount it charged operators for voice calls, to see if it was still relevant.

“The domestic market composition is changing from voice centric to data centric, and the tariff offerings are changing from pricing of individual products like voice, data, messages etc to bundled offers comprising voice, data, and messages together. Similarly, in case of international roaming also, tariff packages for bundles comprising of certain pre-fixed quantity of incoming and outgoing voice calls, data, and messages are becoming popular," TRAI said.