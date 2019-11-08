Telecom Italia signs strategic partnership with Google Cloud

Telecom Italia (TIM) has signed a strategic agreement with Google Cloud, allowing the Italian telco to become a key player in the cloud and edge computing market. Through the partnership, TIM will expand its portfolio of products and services offered in Italy through a unique offering of Public…

Telecom Italia (TIM) has signed a strategic agreement with Google Cloud, allowing the Italian telco to become a key player in the cloud and edge computing market.

Through the partnership, TIM will expand its portfolio of products and services offered in Italy through a unique offering of Public, Private and Hybrid cloud services. It will also enable the rapid growth of its Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) service revenues.

“Thanks to the partnership with Google, a world leader in innovation, TIM confirms its focal role in promoting the technological progress in Italy. In the next years, Cloud and Edge Computing will represent two of the key markets that will mostly benefit of the new products and services enabled by 5G technology,” said TIM CEO, Luigi Gubitosi.

In a statement to the press, Telecom Italia said that it expected the Italian cloud computing market to grow, due to increased demand for public, private and hybrid cloud demand, particularly in the wake of the country's 5G rollout.

TIM currently has the largest market share in Italy for cloud services to enterprises, with over 20,000 business customers.

“We look forward to working together with TIM to boost our support for Italian enterprises in their digital transformation journeys,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

Also in the news:

Telecom Italia names new chairman to steady the ship

TIM considers data centre spin off

TIM's revolving door policy to bring stability - not disruption