T-Mobile offers free broadband to 10 million Americans in a bid to finalise Sprint merger

US mobile network carrier, T-Mobile, has offered to provide free mobile hotspots for up to 10 million low income families in the US, as it tries to gain final approval for its proposed merger with Sprint. The $26.5 billion deal has already received formal backing from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Department of Justice (DoJ) but is now facing a law suit from a group of US States who oppose the deal…

US mobile network carrier, T-Mobile, has offered to provide free mobile hotspots for up to 10 million low income families in the US, as it tries to gain final approval for its proposed merger with Sprint.

The $26.5 billion deal has already received formal backing from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Department of Justice (DoJ) but is now facing a law suit from a group of US States who oppose the deal.

Attorney General's from 15 US States originally opposed the deal, claiming that it would reduce competition in the pay-as-you-go sector and impact negatively on local employment opportunities.

T-Mobile had been going State to State, cutting concessions to reassure and appease the disgruntled States. However, it's latest range of promises, which also included providing free 5G services to police, firefighters and ambulance staff across the country, can be seen as a broader appeal to the remaining States who oppose the deal.

However, T-Mobile said that the provision of 10 million free mobile hotspots and the free 5G for EMS crews was contingent upon its proposed merger with Sprint going ahead.

"Everything we announced today is dependent on the massive capacity expansion that comes from the new T-Mobile," T-Mobile's chief operating officer, Mike Sievert, told reporters from CNet.

T-Mobile recently announced that its new 5G network, to be launched on the 6th December, will reach 200 million subscribers across the country.

Also in the news:

T-Mobile merger can't quick enough for Sprint following another quarter of losses

US firms continue to dominate the Global 100

T-Mobile and Sprint promise 2,000 jobs post merger to secure Colorado's support for the deal