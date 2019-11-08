Manatua Consortium gets the greenlight to begin laying Polynesian subsea cable

The Manatua Consortium has won final approval to commence work on its proposed subsea cable, which will revolutionise connectivity in the Polynesian region. One Polynesia Cable will connect Tahiti and Bora Bora in French Polynesia…

The Manatua Consortium has won final approval to commence work on its proposed subsea cable, which will revolutionise connectivity in the Polynesian region.

One Polynesia Cable will connect Tahiti and Bora Bora in French Polynesia, Rarotonga and Aitutaki in the Cook Islands, Apia, Samoa and Niue. The cable will boost connectivity in the area and is the first subsea telecommunications cable to offer full fibre connectivity in Niue and the Cook Islands.

“The Manatua cable is a physical embodiment of the Polynesian leaders’ shared vision of a connected region, delivering reliable, high-capacity and affordable connectivity. It will strengthen our cultural connections and create the foundation for our island’s digital transformation,” said Vairani Davio, Joint-Chair of the Manatua Procurement Group and OPT’s Chef de Project Telecom.

The cable is already in the region following the build in the US by SubCom, who won the contract to manufacture the cable in 2018. Transfer of the 3700km cable onto the specialist cable laying vessel SubCom Reliance is currently underway. Cable lay operations will commence in Samoa in November, Niue and Cook Islands in December, and finish in French Polynesia in January 2020.

