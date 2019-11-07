Virgin Media dumps BT and signs new MVNO deal with Vodafone

Virgin Media has signed a new five-year deal to use Vodafone UK's network to deliver mobile services for its Virgin Mobile and Virgin Business brands. Virgin Media currently uses BT's nationwide UK network but will switch to Vodafone when the current MVNO agreement ends in 2021. …

Virgin Media currently uses BT's nationwide UK network but will switch to Vodafone when the current MVNO agreement ends in 2021. Virgin Mobile's 5G services could launch on Vodafone's network before that transition takes place.

“This agreement with Vodafone will bring a host of fantastic benefits and experiences to our customers, including 5G services in the near future," said Lutz Schüler, Virgin Media CEO.

"Twenty years ago Virgin Mobile became the world’s first virtual operator and this new agreement builds on that heritage. It will open up a whole new world of opportunity for Virgin Media as we focus on becoming the most recommended brand for customers and bring our mobile and broadband connectivity closer together in one package for one price.”

“We’ve worked with BT to provide mobile services for many years and will continue to work together in a number of areas. We want our customers to have a limitless experience - it’s now the right time to take a leap forward with Vodafone to grow further and faster.”

As a full service MVNO provider, Virgin Media will not need to issue new SIM cards to its customers when the transition occurs.

Vodafone has invested heavily in its UK network infrastructure and has plans to further boost the reach of its networks in the coming years.

“We are delighted that Virgin has recognised the huge investments we’ve made, and continue to make, in building the UK’s best mobile network and our role in challenging the market with new commercial services. As a result, they have chosen us to work with them in the next phase of their development," said Nick Jeffery, Vodafone UK CEO.

“This is an exciting deal between two great British brands. We are combining our strong heritage in innovation to create a world without limits for our customers through unlimited data offers and 5G.”

