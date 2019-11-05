Ericsson and Oppo launch 5G R&D lab in China

Ericsson and Chinese tech firm, Oppo, have launched a new 5G research and development centre in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. The Lab will see the companies collaborating on a range of initiatives to optimise 5G network performance…

The Lab will see the companies collaborating on a range of initiatives to optimise 5G network performance.

“This partnership is of highly strategic importance for both Ericsson and OPPO. It will contribute to the diversity of the 5G ecosystem and benefit from the agility of both companies to bring new use cases and customer value to the market,” said Luca Orsini, vice president and head of networks for North East Asia at Ericsson.

Ericsson and Oppo have been working together on a series of 5G tests on OPPO’s 5G handset and Ericsson’s 5G infrastructure with local operator partners in Sweden, Germany and China. The launch of the 5G R&D lab marks a continuation of this relationship and should accelerate collaboration between the two firms.

“We are very excited to launch our 5G joint lab with Ericsson. The initiative leverages Ericsson’s advantages in 5G network and infrastructure technologies and its global operator channels with OPPO’s experience and expertise in 5G standards development, technologies, products and application scenarios. We will work together to embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead in the 5G era in order to provide better 5G products and experiences for consumers around the world,” said Andy Wu, president of OPPO’s Software Engineering.

Ericsson has now secured over 70 commercial 5G launch agreements with operators around the world.