Orange promises top speeds of 1.2Gbps as it launches 5G in Romania

Romania has become the first country in Orange's portfolio to launch next generation mobile network services.

Orange launched 5G services in the key Romanian cities of Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi, with other cities to follow in the coming months.

Orange's initial 5G network will offer average speeds of 600Mbps with top speeds of around 1.2Gbps. Orange will ramp up speeds as it acquires more spectrum and densifies its network.

“I am delighted that Romania, one of the most dynamic telecoms markets in Europe, is the first country within our global footprint to have achieved this important milestone. Orange Romania is important for us, both in terms of investments and driving innovation, with more than 3.5 billion euros invested since we entered the market," said Ramon Fernandez, CEO Delegate of Orange in charge of Finance, Performance and Europe.

"Today’s 5G launch, alongside new innovations like eSIM and Number Sharing, will serve as key use cases for further development and underpins the Group’s ambitions to deliver an unmatched experience to our customers as we begin our migration towards the next generation of networks.”

Orange has over 62 million 4G customers across the world and will be looking ahead to key 5G launches in its home market of France, as well as Belgium and Spain, in 2020.

