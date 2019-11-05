du and Batelco launch Arc to revolutionise connectivity in the Middle East

Middle Eastern telcos du and Batelco have launched a new Joint Venture to simplify intra-regional connectivity in the Middle East. Arc, as the JV will be known, will connect data centres in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia…

Arc, as the JV will be known, will connect data centres in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, as the region sees strong growth in demand for next generation connectivity.

“The challenge for network-centric businesses in the Middle East is to rapidly connect, optimise and control their services while having presence as close as possible to users,” said Mahesh Jaishankar, CEO designate at Arc.

“So far, it has been costly, complex and time-consuming to roll out applications and services across markets in the Middle East. Arc directly addresses these challenges and provides a seamless platform for cross border connectivity, similar to what we have seen in other regions around the globe.”

In phase one of the launch, Arc will connect 30 points of presence across the GCC, the greater Middle East, Africa and Europe, to a series of data centres in the UAE and Bahrain.

“For digital transformation and cloud adoption to grow in the Middle East, it needs to be simpler to connect and host solutions at the edge of the network,” said Adel AlDaylami, board member of Arc and chief global officer at Batelco Global.

“We are excited to invest in Arc and accelerate innovation across the Middle East. Arc supports a range of customers with an all-in-one solution that includes global points of presence, world-class data centres, multiple subsea cable systems and all major hubs across the region. Arc is a powerful yet a simple solution that has been long overdue in the Middle East.”

