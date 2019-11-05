Tuesday, 05 November 2019

Philippines' third telco to invest $6bn as it eyes 30% market share

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 04 November 19

DITO Telecom is aiming to launch commercial 5G services across the Philippines in late 2020

The Philippines' newly launched third telco, DITO Telecom, has said that it will increase its investment in its mobile network infrastructure to $6 billion, as it looks to capture a 30 per cent share of the market within its first year of operation.

"The DITO Telecommunity resolve has been bolstered by the encouragement they have received especially from the Filipino public that resulted in their commitment to invest more than the initial $6 billion they have earmarked for the project," DITO said in a statement.

DITO (formerly Mislatel) was formed earlier this year as a challenger operator to the country's incumbent two operators – Smart and Globe. President Duterte has been a long-term advocate of fast tracking the country's 5G rollout, heralding it as a transformative technology that will be the bedrock of the country's fledgling digital economy.

Born out of a partnership between Dennis Uy's Chelsea Logistics and China Telecom, DITO Telecom has set itself some ambitious targets for the first years of its operation. The company has pledged to provide minimum speeds of 27Mbps across its networks, dramatically improving connectivity across the Southeast Asian nation.  

