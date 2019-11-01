Telenor appoints Leinonen to head up its Nordic Cluster

Telenor has appointed Jukka Leinonen as the head of its newly formed Nordic Cluster group. Leinonen, who also serves as the chief executive officer of Finnish telco DNA…

Leinonen, who also serves as the chief executive officer of Finnish telco DNA, will be tasked with overseeing growth in Scandinavia.

“Jukka Leinonen is a well reputed telco leader with more than 30 years in the ICT industry. He has been instrumental in making DNA into the successful business it is today. The position of DNA and its continuous growth is truly impressive. Leinonen’s growth mindset and experience from the highly digital Finnish market is perfect for leading the new Nordic cluster and for joining Telenor Group’s management,” says Sigve Brekke, president & CEO, Telenor Group.

In addition to his new role, Leinonen will also serve as chair of Telenor Sweden and Telenor Denmark.

“I am honoured to head the new Nordic cluster and look forward to further developing Telenor Group’s position in the region through strengthened collaboration between the Nordic Telenor companies. I see great potential for value creation, for instance better roaming for customers, developing the B2B segment in the cluster, 5G and IoT,” says Leinonen.

Leinonen brings a wealth of experience to the role and has previously served as Telenor's CEO for Myanmar and has headed up the company's Emerging Asia Cluster.