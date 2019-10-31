Total Telecom announces the winners of the World Communication Awards 2019

Total Telecom has announced the winners of the 2019 World Communication Awards, following a glittering ceremony in London.
The awards celebrated achievement and innovation across the full breadth of the telecommunications industry.
This year saw more entries across more categories than ever before…
"The World Communication Awards help to shine a spotlight on the key topics and emerging trends in the industry," said a spokesperson for the WCA Judging Panel.
"With the first rollouts of 5G in early markets across the world, and a sharpened focus on full fibre infrastructure it's been a busy but hugely important year for operators and vendors alike," the spokesperson added.
This year's winning entries were:
Most Innovative IoT Solution - Liquid Telecom
Cloud Ecosystem Award - Red Hat
Smart Cities Award - PCCW Global
Best Operator in an Emerging Market - Digicel Group
Regional Wholesale Operator - Liquid Telecom
Operator of the Year - NTT Communications
The Platform Award - Nokia
Best Wholesale Operator - Telia Carrier AB
Network Security Innovation – KT
The Innovation Award Vendor – DriveNets
Wireless Innovation Award Vendor - Huawei
Best Network Transformation Initiative – JT Group
Best Enterprise Service - Singtel
The Innovation Award Operator - SK Telecom
Digital Transformation Award - Netcracker Technology
The Social Contribution Award - Telecom Egypt
The NFV Innovation Award – Vmware
The Broadband Pioneer Award - Singtel
Customer Experience Award - Evolving Systems
5G Leadership Award – KT
IPTV Innovation Award - Reliance Jio Infocomm
Culture Change Award - iBASIS powered by Tofane
Woman in Telecoms - Barbara Stark – AT&T and Chair of the Home Grid Forum
CTO of the Year - Enrique Blanco of Telefonica
CEO of the Year - Iñigo Garcia del Cerro, UFINET
