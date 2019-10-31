Total Telecom announces the winners of the World Communication Awards 2019

Total Telecom has announced the winners of the 2019 World Communication Awards, following a glittering ceremony in London. The awards celebrated achievement and innovation across the full breadth of the telecommunications industry. This year saw more entries across more categories than ever before…

"The World Communication Awards help to shine a spotlight on the key topics and emerging trends in the industry," said a spokesperson for the WCA Judging Panel.

"With the first rollouts of 5G in early markets across the world, and a sharpened focus on full fibre infrastructure it's been a busy but hugely important year for operators and vendors alike," the spokesperson added.

This year's winning entries were:

Most Innovative IoT Solution - Liquid Telecom

Cloud Ecosystem Award - Red Hat

Smart Cities Award - PCCW Global

Best Operator in an Emerging Market - Digicel Group

Regional Wholesale Operator - Liquid Telecom

Operator of the Year - NTT Communications

The Platform Award - Nokia

Best Wholesale Operator - Telia Carrier AB

Network Security Innovation – KT

The Innovation Award Vendor – DriveNets

Wireless Innovation Award Vendor - Huawei

Best Network Transformation Initiative – JT Group

Best Enterprise Service - Singtel

The Innovation Award Operator - SK Telecom

Digital Transformation Award - Netcracker Technology

The Social Contribution Award - Telecom Egypt

The NFV Innovation Award – Vmware

The Broadband Pioneer Award - Singtel

Customer Experience Award - Evolving Systems

5G Leadership Award – KT

IPTV Innovation Award - Reliance Jio Infocomm

Culture Change Award - iBASIS powered by Tofane

Woman in Telecoms - Barbara Stark – AT&T and Chair of the Home Grid Forum

CTO of the Year - Enrique Blanco of Telefonica

CEO of the Year - Iñigo Garcia del Cerro, UFINET