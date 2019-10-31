Celtic Norse to lay new subsea route between Ireland and Norway

Celtic Norse is set to lay a subsea fibre optic cable between Norway and Ireland in a bid to boost connectivity and ease data congestion in northern Europe. The project will also partner with Vodafone Iceland to extend a branch to Iceland…

Celtic Norse is set to lay a subsea fibre optic cable between Norway and Ireland in a bid to boost connectivity and ease data congestion in northern Europe.

The project will also partner with Vodafone Iceland to extend a branch to Iceland, with the potential for a similar branching extension to be made to Scotland.

“Celtic Norse heads into the RFP with the confidence that a vendor will be selected to build the system by end the of December 2019 and the final stages of financing will be complete with the significant advantage of having a contract signed for a turn-key build,” said Celtic Norse CEO, Erling Aronsveen.

“Celtic Norse will provide a significant advantage to the new developing data centre industry in Norway and provide much needed resilience to the countries international connectivity,” he added.

Iceland is becoming a hot spot for data centre investment and Vodafone Iceland's CEO, Heiðar Guðjónsson, said that the project would help to encourage further investment in the sector.

“We are very pleased to be members of the consortium for the Celtic Norse project and we believe this initiative will significantly help us growing the data center business out of Iceland. The natural cooling in the Arctic and 100 % renewable energy, will make data centers here the most environmentally friendly and efficient in the world. Celtic Norse might also add up synergies for an interconnected data center market, opening up for partnership or cooperation across the regions.”

Aquacomms and Celtic Norse will be speaking at the forthcoming Submarine Networks EMEA event in London. Click here for more information.