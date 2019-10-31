Digital Reality to acquire Interxion in $8.4bn deal

Data centre specialist firm Digital Reality has agreed to acquire one of Europe’s biggest data centre operators, Interxion, in a deal reported to be worth $8.4bn…

Data centre specialist firm Digital Reality has agreed to acquire one of Europe’s biggest data centre operators, Interxion, in a deal reported to be worth $8.4bn. The figure makes the deal the biggest ever acquisition involving a European data centre operator.

The acquisition will give Digital Reality possession of Interxion’s 53 data centres in 11 countries across Europe.

“This strategic and complementary transaction builds upon Digital Realty’s established foundation of serving market demand for colocation, scale and hyperscale requirements in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific and leverages Interxion’s European colocation and interconnection expertise, enhancing the combined company’s capabilities to enable customers to solve for the full spectrum of data centre requirements across a global platform,” said William Stein, CEO of Digital Realty.

“The transaction is expected to be accretive to the long-term growth trajectory of the combined organisation, and to establish a global platform that we believe will significantly enhance our ability to create long-term value for customers, shareholders and employees of both companies,” he added.

The deal will boost Digital Reality’s portfolio to 260 data centres across 20 countries.