London will lay fibre in The Tube to boost connectivity in the Capital

11% of properties in the capital currently have access to full fibre connectivity

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has announced details of the next stage of a plan to boost fibre deployment in the UK capital. The plans include a £10 million directive to lay full fibre cabling in London's Underground railway network…

The plans include a £10 million directive to lay full fibre cabling in London's Underground railway network. Laying fibre in the Tube would cut down on trenching costs as well as significantly reducing the disruption associated with laying fibre.

 “We’re delighted that we can help increase connectivity across the city by using the London Underground to help provide better broadband internet,” Shashi Verma, CTO for Transport for London, said in a statement to the press.   

“This work is on top of our wider plans to remove one of London’s biggest ‘not-spots’ by bringing 4G to the Tube network, with the first section on track to go live from March 2020.”

Currently only 11 per cent of properties in the UK's capital city have access to full fibre connectivity. While the government has recently rowed back on its pledge to deliver full fibre connectivity to every home and business in the country by 2025, fibre deployment is still accelerating at a furious rate across the country, with national fibre deployment levels due to hit 10 per cent by the end of the year (up from 1 per cent, this time last year).  

