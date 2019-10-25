Thailand set to hold 5G auctions in February

Thailand's telecoms regulator, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), has confirmed that it will auction off 5G spectrum in February 2020…

Thailand's telecoms regulator, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), has confirmed that it will auction off 5G spectrum in February 2020.

The regulator will begin by auctioning off mmWave spectrum in the 26GHz band, with operators being able to acquire a maximum of twelve 10MHz blocks. The mmWave spectrum will be coupled with spectrum in the 2.6GHz band.

Winning bidders will receive their spectrum licences in March 2020, as the country prepares to roll out its fledgling 5G network offerings later in the year.

All three of Thailand's major mobile network operators are expected to participate in the auction.

The country is also expected to auction off spectrum in the lower bands, with a 700MHz and 1.8GHz auction set to follow the successful conclusion of the mmWave sale.

Final details of each auction, along with the terms and conditions of the bidding process, is set to be finalised on the 20th December 2019.

The NBTC has previously tried to hold auctions on two separate occasions but disputes between operators and regulators had stalled the process.

